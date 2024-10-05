Cebu City police continue to look for driver who hit traffic enforcer

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Policemen in Cebu City have asked the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to help them identify the owner of a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) that hit a traffic enforcer last September 30.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Miguel Andeza, head of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU), said that they already sent a request to the LTO for the name of the SUV owner.

Andeza said they will trace the driver through the image that they secured of the plate number of the vehicle that was involved in the incident that happened at the intersection of F. Cabahug St. and Pope John Paul Avenue.

READ: Raymond wants criminal case filed vs. driver who hit traffic enforcer

The TEU chief is also urging netizens to help them identify the erring driver.

Andeza said that the driver is likely to face a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting to physical injuries.

READ: Cebu City traffic enforcer helping pedestrian cross the street gets hit by SUV

In addition, they will be endorsing an administrative charge against him at the LTO for possible demerits.

Adeza said that it was important to identify the SUV driver to prevent a similar incident from happening again and to serve as a reminder for motorists to always follow traffic rules, especially on road signs and speed limits.

READ: Argao accident: 17-year-old motorcycle rider killed

Traffic accident

Traffic enforcer Jo Baculi was manning traffic at the intersection of F. Cabahug St. and Pope John Paul Avenue when he was hit by a passing SUV at around 6:20 p.m. on September 30.

Andeza said the male driver drove towards the victim instead of making a left turn.

He said that Baculi was able to speak to the driver, who was an elderly man, after he stood from his fall. But he failed to get the man’s name.

Out of pity, he also opted to forgive after the driver apologized. Baculi was forgiving since he did not incur any serious injuries.

But the incident became viral after Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon shared a CCTV footage of the incident online.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has also given instructions for the filing of criminal charges against the driver.

Moreover, Andeza said that he advised Baculi to file the necessary charges in order to make the erring motorist aware of his violation.

As of this writing, the elderly driver has not been unidentified.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP