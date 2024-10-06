Leni Robredo files COC for Naga City mayor

NAGA CITY — Former Vice President Leni Robredo on Saturday, Oct. 5, filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for mayor of her hometown Naga City in Camarines Sur at the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Robredo is runing under the Liberal Party as she aims to return to local governance this 2025 midterm elections.

Her daughters Aika and Jillian and other members of the family and close friends accompanied her to the Comelec office, showing their full support for Robredo’s mayoral bid.

ALSO READ:

Leni Robredo to run for Naga City mayor

Sara’s trip to Germany explained, draws Leni Robredo comparison

VP Sara Duterte visited Leni Robredo in Naga, Gutierrez confirms

Before filing, Robredo visited the grave of her late husband, former Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo, who also served as Naga City mayor in successive terms from 1988 to 2010.

The rest of her “Team Naga” slate also submitted their COCs alongside her on Saturday.

Robredo, known for her advocacy of good governance, told reporters in an interview that she would prioritize transparency and policies that would drive economic progress for the city if elected in 2025.

In 2016, Robredo narrowly defeated Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of the ousted dictator President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., in the vice presidential election.

She became the second woman to serve as vice president of the Philippines, after Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, and the first vice president from the Bicol Region. She served under then-President Rodrigo Duterte until 2022.

Robredo ran for the presidential elections with Liberal Party leader and Senator Francis Pangilinan as her running mate in 2022 but lost the election to now President Marcos Jr.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP