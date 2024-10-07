Cesafi Season 24: UC scorches USJ-R for another dominant win 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters made a strong statement in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24, outplaying the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 76-58, on Sunday night, October 6, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Building on their early momentum after a decisive season-opening win against Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs, 79-65, the Webmasters now sit at 2-0. They are now tied atop the standings with rivals and defending champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, and the Benedicto College Cheetahs.

UC wasted no time asserting their dominance on the floor, racing to an early 16-3 lead. They went on to push the gap to as much as 27 points, 51-24, early in the third quarter.

Their size, suffocating defense, and relentless pace kept the Jaguars scrambling throughout the game.

While the Jaguars managed a spirited rally in the fourth quarter, trimming the lead to just seven, 50-57, with 7:02 remaining, UC head coach Kern Sesante quickly reinserted his starting unit to steady the ship.

Led by standout performances from Danie Boy Lapiz and Luther Leonard, the Webmasters responded with an 11-0 run, burying any hopes of a USJ-R comeback.

Lapiz, who took control of the game, led all scorers with 21 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including a 5-of-10 from beyond the arc. He added five rebounds and a block to cap off his stellar night.

UC’s depth also shone through with Jasper Pacaña contributing 13 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists, while rookie Jepherson Nonol and Leonard chipped in with 9 points each.

Leonard also dominated the glass with 11 rebounds, as UC won the rebounding battle, 54-43, and outscored USJ-R in fast break points, 24-11.

Despite the lopsided loss, USJ-R’s team captain Elmer Echavez put in a valiant effort, finishing with 14 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 assist.

But his efforts weren’t enough to prevent the Jaguars from slipping to a 1-2 record in the standings.

With lopsided back-to-back wins, the Webmasters have shown they’re more than ready for another run in the finals.

