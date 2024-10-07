Cebu City fish vendor: Debts, drug use forced me to rob store

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fish vendor, who claimed to be deep in debt due to his fish business and his use of illegal drugs, robbed a store on Friday morning, October 4.

But the law caught up with him in just one day, and police arrested the fish vendor on October 5 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

The suspect identified as Wilson Baguio, a resident of Kanaas in Barangay Guadalupe, was also arrested after he was found to be in possession of 15 grams of suspected shabu with a market value of P102,000.

The suspect was also tagged as the one who robbed a store located in Sitio Anagan, Brgy. Apas at past 6:00 a.m. on Friday.

Police, in a report, said that suspect asked the store’s attendant for soft drinks at the time of the incident.

In a CCTV footage of the incident, the man, who asked to buy softdrinks did not take off his full-face helmet while waiting for his order.

He was also wearing a dark-color sweatshirt.

He was later identified as Baguio.

In the CCTV footage, Baguio was captured on video quietly removing his gun from tucked in his waistband while waiting for the attendant to give him his order.

When the woman attendant handed him the softdrinks, Baguio then pointed the gun at her and asked that he hand her cellphones over to her.

The woman, who shouted in fear had no choice but to give Baguio the three cellphones.

An investigation was immediately launched by personnel of the Mabolo Police Station to apprehend the suspect.

At past 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, Baguio was arrested during a drug sting in Sitio San Miguel, Brgy. Apas.

Policemen confiscated a .38 caliber revolver from Baguio and 15 grams of suspected shabu which had a Standard Drug Price or market value of P102,000.

According to police, the suspect claimed to have committed the robbery last Friday because he was deep in debt in his fish selling business and his alleged use of illegal drugs.

Baguio was detained at the Mabolo Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges of robbery, possession of a loose firearm and possession of illegal drugs.

