Police probe possible drug link in teen’s fatal killing

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The police are looking into the possible motive of involvement of illegal drugs in the killing of a 21-year-old man in Barangay Pasil, Cebu City, on Saturday evening, October 5, 2024.

The victim, identified as Jun Ryan Concha, a resident of Sitio Lawis, Barangay Pasil, Cebu City, was playing billiards when he was shot in the head, resulting in his instantaneous death.

According to Police Captain Jay Palcon, chief of Sawang Calero Police Station, the victim was a drug personality who allegedly embezzled the proceeds of his illegal drugs.

“Yes, isa yan sa tinututukan namin na leads based sa text messages na malaki ang kulang niya sa amo niya sa drugs,” Palcon said.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim, along with his cousin, was playing billiards when the still unknown suspect, wearing a black jacket and black shorts, approached him.

The suspect suddenly pulled out an unknown caliber of pistol and shot the victim in the head twice.

The victim fell to the ground, and the suspect immediately fled the crime scene.

The police are still investigating the incident and identifying the gunman. /clorenciana

READ: Cebu City shooting: Gunman misses target, hits bystander

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP