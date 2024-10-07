Members of Ouano-led Team One Mandaue file COCs

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Members of Team One Mandaue, accompanied by their supporters, trooped to the Comelec Mandaue City Office on Monday, October 7, to file their Certificates of Candidacy (COCs).

The group’s leader, Mandaue City Lone District Rep.Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, is seeking a second term in Congress.

Her younger brother, Provincial Board Member Thadeo Jonkie Ouano, is aspiring for the city’s top post. Jonkie is having acting Vice Mayor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz for his vice mayor.

Running for councilor under Team One Mandaue are reelectionist Councilors Atty. Joel Seno, Anjong Ouano-Icalina, and Ting Sol Cabahug. Their group also includes aspirants like former Opao councilor Fritz Villamor; former Mandaue City Councilors Ben Basiga and Procopio Villanueva; and Barangay Captains Dario Tariman (Tabok), Asterio Bubbles Suson (Pagsabungan), Romulo Tingy Echavez (Ibabao Estancia), Eping Diano (Basak).

Team One Mandaue is fielding Atty. Nilo ‘Olin’ Seno for Provincial Board Member.

The group first gathered at the National Shrine of St. Joseph for a Holy Mass at 8:30 a.m. Followed by hundreds of their supporters, mostly wearing red T-shirts, they then walked to the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex compound where the Comelec office is located.

Health services

If he wins in the 2025 midterm elections, Jonkie said that he will focus on improving health services and the upgrade of the Mandaue City Hospital, which he said currently looks like a health center.

The city-run hospital used to be a level 2 hospital during the administration of his father, the late Mayor Thadeo ‘Teddy” Ouano.

A Level 2 hospital can cater to patients, who need minor care and supervision. It is also equip with an ICU for critically ill patients and specialist doctors for gynecology and pediatric services.

Under the administration of suspended Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, the city hospital was only given an allocation of P40 million in 2023 and P43 million in 2024, he said.

Jonkie said that this year’s P43 million allocation was just a very small part of the city’s P7 billion budget.

“Kamo nalay decide kung priority ba nila but obviously dili na nila priority,” he said.

Other priority projects

In addition, Jonkie said he also wanted to focus on the construction of a new building for the Mandaue City College.

He also wanted to focus on projects that will address flooding problems here, in coordination with the national government.

The city’s flooding problems may not be solved overnight, but Jonkie said Mandauehanons will see “vast improvements” under his administration.

“Mangayo lang ko og pagsabot sa atoang mga kaigsuunan sa Mandaue nga dili mani magic no, nga karun himuon mahuman dayon,” he added.

On the proposed city government center that will replace the old Cebu International Convention Center (CICC), Jonkie said he supports the implementation of the construction project.

However, he wanted the projected funded through public-private-partnership that will not cost the city a single centavo.

“Ako nahisgutan, atong budget dili man gani enough para sa atoang facilities, health, eskwelahan. We have to revisit it, what is most beneficial to the city of Mandaue,” he said.

Jonkie said it is sad to note that while the current administration boosts of achievements in tax collection and of the city’s being the sixth wealthiest city outside of Metro Manila in terms of asset, yet it has barely implemented projects that are beneficial to the Mandauehanons, like the upgrade of the city hospital and the construction of a bigger city college building.

Flood control projects

Meanwhile, Rep. Ouano-Dizon said that she will continue the implementation of flood control projects if given a fresh mandate.

During her first term in office, at least P2 billion worth of flood control projects were implemented in Brgys. Maguikay, Alang-Alang, Tingub, and Paknaan, among others.

“Naa pa tay mga pangtiwason nga projects nato like kani’ng sa Butuanon River, Mahiga Creek, ug sa atong Basak Creek which is dako kaayo og tabang sa atoang baha sa Mandaue,” she said.

Ouano-Dizon said that there are also projects that were not yet implemented because of the presence of informal settlers and mangroves at the supposed project site.

“I will discuss this plan together, in coordination with Mayor Jonkie Ouano. It really needs nga naa gyoy approval and coordination sa local government, which akoang kuyogan. Nindot kaayo nga ang mayor ug kongresista magkasinabot. There is harmonious partnership,”she added.

