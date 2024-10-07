Artera Builders hand ARQ Builders first defeat in MPBA showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In a stunning upset, Artera Builders toppled the previously unbeaten ARQ Builders, 89-70, in a marquee matchup in the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Commissioner’s Cup Season 2 held over the weekend at the Cebu Port Authority Gymnasium.

With the win, Artera Builders now sit atop the elite division standings with a 3-1 record, while ARQ Builders dropped to 3-1 after suffering their first loss of the season.

Christian Rivera led the charge for Artera, filling the stat sheet with a game-high 20 points, alongside three rebounds, four steals, two assists, and a block. His all-around performance helped secure what many are calling a potential finals preview in the elite division.

Mark Leonard Solonia contributed 17 points, while James Ferraren and JC Escalona each chipped in 11 to fuel Artera’s commanding victory.

Artera Builders dominated from the start of their MPBA game, pushing their lead to as much as 22 points, 73-51, by the third quarter and never relinquishing control.

Ian Ortega, despite his 19-point effort, couldn’t lift ARQ to victory. He added three rebounds and one assist for last season’s overall champions, who couldn’t find their rhythm against Artera’s relentless defense.

Spencer Ugsimar and Jestoni Baclaan contributed 13 and 11 points, respectively, while Aloysius Odias scored 10 in ARQ’s first taste of defeat this season.

Void vs Urestore

In the MPBA’s Premier Division, Void surged to the top of the standings with a dominant 102-78 victory over Urestore.

Joshua Encabo spearheaded Void’s attack with 27 points, six rebounds, four assists, and a steal. Kenneth Malaya and Doyle Mobit combined for 26 points to cap off the lopsided win.

Void now has a 5-1 card tied with Metro Cars, while Urestore absorbed their fifth loss in six games.

Meanwhile, HomeSourced notched its third win of the season by trouncing Slowgrind, 86-69. HomeSourced improved to a 3-3 record, tying with Welec in the standings, while Slowgrind remains winless in five games.

James Villafuerte paced HomeSourced with 20 points, while Japeth Pitogo and Bolyn Hiatoro each added 10 to keep their playoff hopes alive.

