USA Consolacion PDP Laban slate vows to address traffic woes

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The “USA Consolacion PDP Laban” slate, headed by Blessilda “Bingol” Villo, filed their Certificates of Candidacy on Monday, October 7.

Villo, a former barangay captain of Tayud and a former municipal councilor, is running for mayor, with Ian Rose Bihag as her vice mayoral candidate.

Their councilor candidates are Analee Gungob, Ava Sanchez, Diosdada Gielczyk, Restituto “Jun” Congson Jr., EB Singuran, Edmundo “Mushi” Maxilom, and Julian Cuyos.

USA Consolacion PDP Laban is set to challenge incumbent Mayor Teresa “Nene” Alegado’s Team Alagad in the upcoming elections. Nene is running for mayor with her son, former mayor Joannes “Joyjoy” Alegado, as her vice mayor.

Traffic Problem

Villo said that one of her priority projects, if elected, is to address the traffic problem.

She added that the local government should coordinate with experts to help propose solutions.

Villo also said that to improve traffic, the town needs more traffic lights and better-trained traffic enforcers. She noted that some road barricades contribute to the traffic problem.

She added that Consolacion is the richest municipality in Cebu Province, but there aren’t enough traffic lights.

“We are not proud of it nga gitawag mi og traffic capital sa Cebu,” said Villo.

Engineer Restituto “Jun” Congson Jr. added that he wants to create a Consolacion Traffic Management Board focused on improving traffic. He also wants to establish bus and jeepney stops.

Vice mayoral aspirant Ian Rose Bihag also plans various programs, such as empowering the youth by engaging them in sports and bringing health services to the city’s barangays, especially those in mountainous areas.

Big Ticket Project

For the town’s big-ticket project, Villo said she supports the 25-hectare International Container Port (ICP) as it is a significant project for the barangay and the town. “It will put Consolacion on the map,” she added, noting that it was also one of the big projects of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

While she supports the ICP, she opposes the location of the reclamation project in Sitio Tawagan in Barangay Tayud. She explained that the proposed reclamation area is where the shipyard industry, which has provided revenue to the town for 30 years and created employment, is located.

She proposes reclamation closer to the ICP in Sitio Bagakay and Baha-Baha. Both of these major projects are located in Barangay Tayud, where Villo resides.

“Hinaot nga mahigmata sila (Consolacionanon) nga ang lungsod diay nato pwede diay mo nindot kung pilion lang nato ang mga tawo nga matinod-anon, adunay kasin-kasing, matinabangon, ug puno sa gugma sa pagserbisyo. Makakita ug makafeel gyud sila nga moduol nila ang serbisyo sa gobyerno, kami maoy moduol nila dili kami ang magpaserbisyo nila,” said Villo.

