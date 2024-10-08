Mining executive aims for Cebu’s 7th district congressional seat

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Businessman Joselito “Lito” Navarro aims to be the next elected representative of Cebu’s seventh district.

Navarro decided to seek an electoral position for the first time after witnessing the plight of the residents in the district where he spent most of his life in.

He was born in Cebu City but was a student in elementary and highschool in Badian town in southern Cebu.

Navarro, who is the owner of a mining company in Badian, is running for office for the first time in the 2025 midterm elections.

He officially filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) to run as congressman at the Comelec Provincial Office on Monday morning, October 7.

While he acknowledged that he is not a politician, Navarro said that he wants the position in order to provide a better and more sufficient service to the residents.

“First time gyud ni kay naluoy ko sa mga tawo. I’m not a politician. And you know, I’m not very partisan. I’m very objective. Ang objective nako is to help the people,” he stated in an interview with local media.

Uphill battle

Navarro acknowledged that he would be facing an uphill battle until the 2025 elections, especially without the support of local officials.

However, he said that his goal is to elevate how the people in the seventh district are living by providing them with services, such as proper healthcare that is accessible to everyone.

“Luoy kaayo ang mga tawo. Wala’y healthcare system nga maayo. Wala’y infrastructure nga maayo. Unya the economy is murag wa katuyok kay kuwang bitaw siya og mga companies nga moadto didto, malls…I’m not saying nga nabiyaan. There are also good person there…Kuwang ba, kuwang,” relayed Navarro.

If he wins, Navarro said that he will be prioritizing healthcare, livelihood, and building a collaborative relationship with the residents wherein they feel the presence of their elected public officials.

The businessman will be running under the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, which is chaired by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Vs. Calderon

Navarro will be facing Dr. Patricia “Patsy” Calderon, the wife of incumbent 7th District Rep. Peter John Calderon, in the race for the congressional seat.



Another candidate eyeing the position is Maria Fema Duterte, a former member of the board of directors of the Philippines Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) and the GOCC Nayong Pilipino Foundation.

Dr. Calderon was accompanied by the incumbent congressman during her visit at the Comelec office at 2:51 p.m. on Monday to file her COC.

According to her spokesperson, the mayors of the 7th district were the ones who convinced Doctor Patricia to continue the programs and projects that were headed by her husband during his term.

On early Monday morning, Cebu’s second district Representative Edsel Galeos also filed his COC for re-election.

Galeos, who is under the Lakas-CMD party, will be running against incumbent Cebu Vice Governor Hilario Junjun’ Davide III.

Helping those in need

In an interview, Gaelos said that he chose to run for a second term because he wants to continue helping those in need in his district.

Galeos added that he did not feel threatened going up against his good friend, Cebu Vice Governor Davide Ill, as he would be relying on his track record as a public servant for many years now.

If given the chance to serve again, he said that his plans include addressing the current issues involving infrastructure, education, and price increase of products in his district.

Among the individuals who filed their FOCs at the Comelec provincial office on Monday were Moalboal Vice Mayor Paz “Ling Ling” Abenedo Rozgoni and Provincial Board Member John Ismael Borgonia from the third district of Cebu.

Vice Mayor Rozgoni is looking to be a provincial board member representing the 7th district while Borgonia is seeking re-election to the same position in the 2025 midterm elections.

