MTP backs Archival’s bid for Cebu City mayor

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - CDN Digital | October 08,2024 - 11:58 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Members of the Movement for Transformative Politics (MTP) have joined the roster of supporters to back incumbent Cebu City Councilor Nestor Archival’s mayoral race.

MTP members composed of businessmen, educators, representatives of urban poor, and transportation group, gathered in Cebu City on Monday to endorse and pledged their support to Archival, who is set to file his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) on Tuesday, October 8.

The MTP said in a collective statement that they decided to support Archival as they saw him as someone who would pursue their goals and objectives for the government of Cebu City.

READ MORE:

Gwen Garcia files COC for Cebu governor but no runningmate yet

They said that Archival, an engineer by profession, is someone who would “promote transparency, accountability, and good governance.”

Archival platforms

Among the platforms that Archival was pushing include developments and projects for environment and climate change.

Buboy Dungog, an entrepreneur, said that it is also time to choose a mayor who is an engineer as engineers have brilliant ideas for innovation.

“Panahon na siguro mobutang ta’g engineer sa City Hall,” Dungog said.

(I think it’s time to put an engineer at the City Hall.)

Meanwhile, Johnny Denoy, a member of Parents-Teachers Association (PTA), said that there are no other aspirants in Cebu City have the integrity and accountability that Archival has.

“I believe that Nestor Archival can help the educational system of our local public schools,” Denoy said.

Archival, for his behalf, said that he was delighted to have received the support and endorsement of the MTP for the 2025 elections.

“Thank you for everybody who’s coming here today for the trust and endorsement. Your support strengthens our shared vision for a prosperous Cebu,” Archival told the MTP.

Should he win as mayor, Archival vowed to promote transparency and accountability in his administration.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP