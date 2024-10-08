IBP Cebu Run 2024: Organizers eye bigger, better future editions

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After the resounding success of the 2024 Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu Chapter Run on Sunday, organizers are already gearing up for a more expansive and grander “IBP Cebu Run 2025.”

This year’s event, held at Robinsons Galleria Cebu, saw participation double from the previous edition, with 3,200 runners crossing the starting line.

IBP Cebu Chapter President Michael Hubahib shared the significant increase in turnout and their plans to enhance the event further. Proceeds from the run will continue to support Cebu law schools, funding bar operations and clinical educational programs.

READ: Elite runner Artjoy Torregosa rules IBP Run 2023: Calma Lang

“Last year, we had 1,600 runners; this year, we doubled that to 3,200. For next year, we expect an even larger crowd, possibly catering to 5,000 runners. The challenge now is to provide them with an even better experience and an improved system,” Hubahib said in an interview.

The event offered a range of race distances, including a 21-kilometer half marathon, as well as 12k, 6k, and 3k categories, giving runners of all levels a chance to participate.

READ: Lee, Paraase rule Cebu Press Freedom Week Fun Run

Uphill Routes

Hubahib also praised the unique and challenging course designed by race directors Joel Baring of SAFE Events and Dwight Velasco of ADR Runners, particularly highlighting the challenging uphill routes leading to Marco Polo and the hilly terrain of the Banawa area.

“The 21k and 12k participants faced a tough challenge, but they rose to the occasion and enjoyed the experience. We’re grateful to our race directors for designing such a memorable course,” Hubahib added.

READ: Sports trainers to runners: Check your body condition first before joining fun runs, marathons

Participants were treated to an array of special booths along the course, which included Cebu’s iconic lechon, chicharon stations, fruit stands, and food stations.

Law students from the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) School of Law and Santo Niño Mactan College-School of Law also set up support stations to cheer on the runners.

The success of the IBP Cebu Run 2024 can be attributed to the strong partnership among Cebu’s law schools, including the University of Cebu (UC), University of San Carlos (USC), USPF, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), UV-Gullas Law School, Southwestern University (SWU), and Santo Niño Mactan College-School of Law.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP