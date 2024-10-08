Cebu Runners dominate 2024 Negros Oriental Marathon

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu-based runners showcased their dominance at the International Negros Oriental Marathon (INOM) held on October 6 in Dumaguete City, sweeping multiple podium finishes across various categories.

At the forefront were athletes from the Spectrum Runners Club, along with other elite Cebuano runners who stamped their authority in the event.

In the premier 42-kilometer marathon, the seasoned Artjoy Torregosa claimed the overall title in the women’s division.

Torregosa, who had just secured victory in the 21k race of the National Milo Marathon in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, finished with an impressive time of 3 hours, 13 minutes, and 20 seconds. She represented the FirstEnergy Running Team in this triumph.

In the men’s division, Florendo Lapiz from the Spectrum Runners Club crossed the finish line first, clocking in at 2:34:11. Lapiz edged out tough competitors, with Jameskevin Cruz finishing a close second at 2:34:12, and Kenyan runner Joseph Mururi securing third place in 2:37:05.

Torregosa’s performance in the women’s division was equally impressive, as she outpaced Jennylyn Nobleza, who placed second with a time of 3:16:34, and Myrel Benignos, who took third in 3:23:48.

In the 21-kilometer race, multi-titled Richard Salano, a Philippine Army personnel, claimed victory in the men’s category with a time of 1:12:50.

Lapiz’s Spectrum teammate, Prince Joey Lee, finished just two seconds behind at 1:12:52, securing second place, while another Spectrum runner, Jason Padayao, rounded out the podium with a time of 1:13:08.

On the women’s side, Cherry Andrin of Paksit Running and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters topped the 21k race, finishing in 1:32:13. She bested Spectrum Runners’ Lizane Abella, who came in second with a time of 1:34:41, and teammate Jamine Cruz, who took third at 1:40:05.

In the 10-kilometer race, Palarong Pambansa double-gold medalist Asia Paraase led the women’s division with a time of 41:21. She was joined on the top of the podium by her Spectrum teammate Mark Mahinay, who clocked 35:00 to win the men’s division.

Fellow Spectrum athletes Gimar Magdalino (35:25), Angelo Quiniquito (37:05), and Lijeaven Noay (45:46) also delivered strong performances to secure podium finishes.

Finally, in the 6-kilometer race, Spectrum’s Jovan Bensig further extended Cebu’s dominance, finishing first in 20:01. Ralph Nino Latigo, Jesry Cruz, and Cathy Lingcong rounded out the podium in this category.

