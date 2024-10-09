Raymond Alvin Garcia is officially Mayor of Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Raymond Alvin Garcia will no longer serve as acting mayor and has now become the full-fledged mayor of Cebu City.

Garcia took his oath at the Cebu City Hall, administered by Leocadio Trovela, the regional director of Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Central Visayas, on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

Garcia will serve the unexpired term of dismissed Mayor Michael Rama following the Office of the Ombudsman’s decision, where Rama was found guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct, resulting in his dismissal from public office.

Present during the oath-taking were his family and friends, including his father, former Cebu City Mayor Alvin Garcia.

On October 7, Garcia confirmed that the Ombudsman’s decision was served by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and was received by the Office of the Mayor on October 3.

Based on the DILG memorandum dated October 5, 2024, Trovela acknowledged receiving the Ombudsman’s decision dated September 9, 2024, which found Michael Rama guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct, with the penalty of dismissal from service and perpetual disqualification from reemployment in the government.

“In view of this, you [Atty. Raymond Alvin Garcia] are informed that by operation of law, you are to assume the office and title of city mayor pursuant to Section 44 of the Local Government Code of 1991 (Republic Act 7160) and the Supreme Court ruling in Tallado vs. Comelec,” said Trovela.

