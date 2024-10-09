Guo changes her mind: I won’t seek reelection

MANILA, Philippines — Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo said she would face the allegations against her first as she changed her mind about seeking reelection next year.

“Not for now.” This was what Guo, also known as Guo Hua Ping, told senators at the resumption of the Senate hearing into her alleged involvement with illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators (Pogos).

Stephen David, he, legal counsel. earlier said she would file her certificate of candidacy (COC) on Tuesday, the last day of the filing period for the 2025 midterm elections.

READ: Only courts can disqualify Guo from running – lawyer

“Your honor, I will face the accusations against me first. I will clear my name first so that it will be fair to my constituents whom I love,” she said.

Appeal

In a statement released by her lawyer, Guo asked for understanding from her constituents.

“I know that many of you wanted me to run for mayor in our town in 2025. I hope you understand my decision to postpone it. But this doesn’t mean I’m abandoning you. Maybe [at] another time and in another opportunity, I would have another chance to be with you all. I believe that God has a special way of doing things,” she said.

In Bamban, 78-year-old resident Vic Rivera and others, expressed disappointment as the Comelec officially closed the filing period without Guo filing her COC.

“When she ran for mayor last time, people said she just suddenly appeared in Bamban, and her neighbors at the farm echoed the same. But when she won and took office, we saw many positive changes here,” Rivera said.

Guo is currently detained at the Pasig City Jail Female Dormitory on multiple charges, including graft, qualified human trafficking, money laundering, and tax evasion.

But Rivera believes these allegations were merely fabricated to tarnish her reputation.

“I’ve told my whole family that no matter what happens, we will continue to support her. It’s just sad that she didn’t file her candidacy,” he said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP