Bohol runner, 75: His inspiring journey through photog’s lens

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For Hener Jaca, owner of Stefners Photography, what started as another gig turned into a story that touched the hearts of many.

Known for capturing vibrant moments in fun runs and street photography, Jaca took on a gig to photograph the Alturas Pink Run in Bohol last weekend.

Little did he know, his camera would shine a spotlight on a remarkable runner who would steal the show that day—75-year-old Quiruben “Ruben” Abella from Barangay Candelaria, Dagohoy town in Bohol Province.

Elderly runner, his worn-out shoes

During the race, Jaca’s attention was drawn to the swift pace of an elderly man who completed the 21-kilometer half-marathon in a ‘sub-2 hours—a feat impressive for anyone, let alone a septuagenarian.

But what really caught his lens was something unexpected—Abella’s worn-out, tattered running shoes, which seemed barely held together.

“At first, I was just taking random shots like I always do at fun runs,” Jaca shared in an interview with CDN Digital.

“It was only later, while editing the photos, that I noticed the state of his shoes. They were in such bad shape.”

For Jaca, it wasn’t just Abella’s speed or age that made him stand out—it was the powerful message made by those shoes.

“He proved that it’s not about wearing the best gear. These days, don’t get me wrong, it’s all about the latest shoes, but he showed that heart and determination matter more. And at 75, his strength is incredible,” Jaca said.

Determined to offer help, Jaca sought out Abella, thinking the runner might not have proper footwear.

Worn-out shoes worn by choice

To his surprise, when they met, Abella explained that the shoes were worn out by choice—he had carefully stitched them himself and purposely left holes to ensure comfort and ventilation, especially in wet conditions.

“He does have other running shoes, but he prefers this pair because it’s more comfortable for him,” Jaca said.

“It’s amazing how many people were touched by his story through my photos. So many reached out to me wanting to help him. I’m just glad I could be a part of it.”

This isn’t the first time Jaca’s lens has highlighted an inspiring figure. In 2021, he photographed 82-year-old biker Rustico “Tatay Ekoy” Mabunay, who became a viral sensation after riding through the steep, winding roads of Manipis in Talisay City.

Seasoned marathoner

While many were inspired by the viral photos, few knew that Abella is one of Bohol’s most accomplished runners.

His marathon journey began in 1979, and he has since competed in countless races, including major events in Manila.

The exact number of marathons and half-marathons he’s completed has long escaped his memory, but one remained vividly—his podium finish at the 2013 Bohol Olympics, where he placed third.

Looking back on his earlier years, Abella shared that his love for running was once matched by his passion for boxing.

He even trained at the famed Elorde Boxing Gym in Manila. But his boxing dreams were cut short when his father fell ill, forcing him to return to Bohol. From there, running became his main focus.

“In high school, I won a championship in Bohol and my name was inscribed in the province’s cultural center, along with other great runners,” Abella recalled.

Beloved ukay-ukay shoes

Abella’s beloved shoes, despite their ragged appearance, are his prized possession.

He purchased them from an ukay-ukay (thrift store) and has worn them since 2011. He shared that he intentionally punched holes in them after running through rivers to improve ventilation and prevent water from pooling inside.

“These shoes are my favorite because they’re so light and comfortable. I’ve been using them since my first trail run in Danao back in 2011,” he said.

“I intentionally punched holes on the shoes and sewed them the way they are so my feet can breath freely when running. Also, it prevents water to seep through. It’s light and comfortable, perfect for my needs.”

When not running, Abella is a dedicated banana farmer, living a quiet life with his wife of 42 years. Together, they raised five children and now enjoy the company of their eight grandchildren.

On weekends, Abella sells his bananas at the local farmer’s market in Carmen town in Bohol.

Since his photos went viral, Abella and his family have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support they are receiving. While grateful for the attention, what matters most to him is the impact his story has had on others.

“For me, any help is appreciated, but what I truly cherish is knowing that I’ve inspired others, especially the younger generation,” he said.

“I hope more people, especially the youth, will get involved in sports like running, because it’s so good for their health.”

Abella concluded his interview with CDN Digital with a message for aspiring athletes: “Discipline and self-care are important. Stay away from vices and never think about losing. Always believe that you can win, because that mindset keeps you strong and motivated.”

