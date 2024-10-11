Why is Red Durano running for mayor in Poro, Camotes?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The people’s cry was the reason why former Cebu 5th district representative Ramon “Red” Durano VI decided to run as mayor in Poro town, Camotes in Cebu.

On Friday, October 11, 2024, the Durano bloc, with its Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (Bakud) Party, held a press conference at their residence in Danao City.

Present in the event were the Duranos, who are aspiring for seats in Danao City, Camotes, and Cebu Province.

Durano formally announced that he would be running for mayor in Poro town in Camotes during the press conference.

He will be going up against incumbent Poro Mayor Edgar “Garry” Rama.

“Makabungog kaayo ang awhag sa mga katawhan nga padaganon ko og mayor didto sa lungsod sa Poro,” Durano said.

(The cry of the people is very loud for me to run for mayor in the town of Poro.)

He added when he heard the residents’ cry upon his last visit to Poro, it “weighed heavily” on him.

Durano said Danao City’s feat of ranking first as the ‘Most Improved Component City’ in the Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index (CMCI) last August 23 is proof of the kind of governance the Duranos can bring to Port’s constituents.

Crisis in leadership in Poro?

Durano said that he grew up constantly visiting the Camotes Islands, which are located in the eastern coast of Cebu facing Danao City and Carmen town.

He added that as the eldest among the siblings, he was given responsibility to monitor and check the situation and activities there, especially in Poro.

“Why will they make an issue about me not being from there when Camotes and Poro is part of who I am,” Durano said.

“The issue here is good governance. Why is there a loud cry for me to run as mayor in Poro? My answer is because there is a crisis in leadership and I’m running as mayor of Poro to address that crisis,” Durano said.

Durano runing mate: Cleo Paranas

Several barangay officials in Poro were also present on Friday at Durano’s residence, including the barangay captain of Brgy. Eastern Poblacion in Poro.

Cleo Paranas, incumbent barangay captain of Eastern Poblacion in Poro, announced that she will be Durano’s running mate as she will run as vice mayor in their town.

Paranas said that she initially was reluctant to run for a higher position. But when there was a “clamor” on their island on the “change of leadership,” she saw that she needed to step up.

Paranas also said that she did not know about the Bakud Party when some of the barangay officials introduced Durano for mayoral position in Poro.

“I believe that I can help him very much because I have seen the problem that the people there wanted service, the people there wanted to have a public servant not leaders who will be scaring them to be subservient,” Paranas said.

