CESAFI: UC set to face USPF in men’s hoopla, aims for 3-0

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters are poised to extend their unbeaten streak in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament as they prepare to face the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers tomorrow, Saturday, October 12, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Currently, the Webmasters share the top spot with the defending champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, boasting a perfect 2-0 record.

The Panthers, however, are looking to bounce back from a narrow 69-72 loss to the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats on Tuesday, October 8, which marked their first defeat of the season, bringing their record to 1-1.

Fans can expect a good matchup as both teams reached the Final Four last season. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and is one of four games taking place tomorrow.

In the high school division, defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles will also seek to extend their winning streak against the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters at 3:30 p.m.

The Magis Eagles have rebounded from an opening-game loss to the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs, claiming victories over the Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs and the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Baby Mustangs.

UCLM, on the other hand, is in search of a bounce-back win after suffering two consecutive losses, including a defeat to their sister team, the UC Main Webmasters, who will also be in action against the CRMC Baby Mustangs at 12:30 PM.

Additionally, the Cebu Eastern College (4-1) will take on the winless University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors (0-3) at 2 p.m.

