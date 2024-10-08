CESAFI: UC Baby Webmasters outplays UCLM to go 4-0

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters secured the top spot in the high school division standings of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 after defeating their sister team, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters, 66-56, on Tuesday, October 8, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Baby Webmasters extended their unbeaten streak to four wins by overcoming UCLM, which suffered its third defeat in four games.

UC’s big man, Carlo Salgarino, dominated the paint with a game-high double-double performance, tallying 14 points, 14 rebounds, three steals, and a block. Despite being fouled out in the closing moments, Salgarino had already helped his team secure a decisive lead.

Salgarino was the only Baby Webmaster to score in double figures, while Keith David Bout and Burj Lapu-os each contributed nine points in a hard-fought game that featured seven lead changes and three ties.

The Baby Webmasters pulled away in the final quarter after a back-and-forth third period. Holding a five-point lead, they capitalized on their presence in the shaded area, outscoring UCLM 40-24. This allowed them to stretch their lead to 13 points, 60-47, with just three minutes left in the game.

UCLM made a spirited attempt at a comeback, but UC Main responded to every basket, ultimately sealing the win.

Felix Rogasajo led UCLM with 10 points, while Dan Mitchell Ferraren and Wade Adam Luche each added nine in a losing effort.

