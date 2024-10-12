Probe into ‘unqualified’ beneficiaries in Cebu City’s socialized housing sought

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A local legislator called for an investigation into the inclusion of unqualified beneficiaries in Cebu City’s socialized housing program.

In a privileged speech during the council’s regular session, Councilor Rey Gealon addressed the alleged abuses in the city’s socialized housing program, which is intended to provide affordable housing to underprivileged families.

He said that certain individuals, including professionals who do not meet the program’s qualifications, are poised to receive housing lots, at the expense of those who truly need them.

“It has come to my attention that some individuals who do not qualify for this program, such as an engineer and other professionals, are about to be awarded lots, taking away opportunities from those who truly deserve a decent place to call home,” he said on October 9.

READ:

Cebu City plans to bid out 400 transitional housing by September

The councilor pointed out that the program, guided by City Ordinance No. 1969, was established to offer housing to the most vulnerable—those whose household income falls below the poverty threshold and who do not own housing facilities.

He said that allowing unqualified beneficiaries to participate violates the ordinance’s guidelines and undermines the core values of fairness, inclusivity, and compassion that the program was built on.

Gealon further stressed the negative impact of this abuse on the program and its intended beneficiaries.

“True beneficiaries are displaced, resources are wasted, and public trust is eroded,” he said.

He explained that families who genuinely need housing are being pushed further down the waiting list, while significant city resources, time, effort, and funds are being misallocated.

Gealon also warned that such abuses could lead to the erosion of public trust in the system.

“When people see that the system is being manipulated, it creates disillusionment and diminishes the sense of fairness that should guide public programs,” he added.

READ:

Cebu urban poor group opposes Marcos’ high-rise housing project

To address the issue, Gealon called for stronger measures, including the implementation of more rigorous screening and verification processes to ensure that only qualified applicants—such as low-income families, informal settlers, and the most vulnerable—are approved for the program.

He also urged for regular audits and investigations of the Masterlist of Beneficiaries to identify and remove unqualified individuals who have infiltrated the system.

Additionally, Gealon suggested stricter penalties for those who falsify information or use their influence to bypass the program’s guidelines.

“This must include not only removal from the program but also legal actions to deter future abuses,” he said.

As part of his recommendations, Gealon moved for the City Council to call an executive session with the Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor to address the issue.

He also requested an investigation by the City Legal Office into the inclusion of unqualified beneficiaries in the Masterlist, saying it was in clear violation of the city’s ordinances.

Gealon further called on the Cebu City Government to take immediate action in revising and tightening the selection guidelines to ensure the program remains transparent and continues to serve its intended purpose.

READ:

Cebu City housing developers, owners protest steep rise in RPT

He requested the Office of the Mayor to suspend the awarding of socialized housing lots to unqualified beneficiaries pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Our socialized housing program exists to uplift the lives of our fellow Cebuanos who live on the margins, and we must defend the integrity of this program at all costs,” Gealon said.

“Socialized housing is not a commodity to be exploited; it is a lifeline for those who have very little,” he added. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP