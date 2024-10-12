Dumaguete Grade 7 student fires gun inside classroom

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 12-year-old Grade 7 student was placed under the care of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, after he fired indiscriminately inside their classroom at Negros Oriental High School on Friday noon, October 11, 2024.

The incident was confirmed by Police Major Fortunato Villafuerte, deputy chief of the Dumaguete Police Station.

He said they received the report at around 12:42 p.m.

Based on their investigation, the student took a gun from his bag, pointed it through the classroom window, and fired it indiscriminately.

Fortunately, no one was harmed during the incident.

“Sa pagkakaron, gi-assess ni sa WCPD pero ang ga-handle gyud ani ang atong social welfare sa Dumaguete City,” Villafuerte said.

The police recovered one empty shell and the .45 caliber pistol used by the minor from the crime scene.

Villafuerte stated they are currently determining the owner of the firearm.

“Nag-request ta sa atong FESSAGS for firearms verification kung kinsa gyuy tag-iya sa armas,” he added.

He suspects that the firearm might belong to the minor’s relatives and was taken without consent.

Since the person involved is a minor, Villafuerte said that the parents might be held liable for the child’s actions.

“Possible mapasa ni sa parents kung naa ba silay pagpabaya kung nganong naabot sa bata ang armas,” he said.

Villafuerte urged school management to inspect students’ bags before allowing them to enter the premises to prevent the entry of contraband.

“Sa atong mga parents, giyahan pod nila ang ilang mga anak aron dili sila mapaingon sa disgrasya ug makahimo ug sala,” he said.

Earlier, the school denied the incident in their official statement, contrary to the information circulating online. /clorenciana

