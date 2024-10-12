Cebu City to host 5th Asian Apostolic Congress on Mercy with grand foot procession

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City is set to host the 5th Asian Apostolic Congress on Mercy (AACOM) 2024, which will take place from October 14 to 19, with a grand solemn foot procession on October 19.

The procession, the first in Cebu City, will feature life-sized images of three sacred figures associated with the Divine Mercy.

Msgr. Marnell Mejia, head of the procession committee, explained that the event is a chance for everyone to join the congress and receive blessings by taking part in the procession.

“We invite everyone to join, as this is a communal expression of faith deeply rooted in the religious culture of the Philippines,” Mejia said.

The procession will begin in the early hours of October 19, with assembly starting at 3 a.m. at the Cebu Provincial Capitol area and proceeding to Fuente Circle. The event will conclude with a grand mass at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

Participants are expected to arrive by 2 a.m.

The procession will be divided into four parts, each representing various sectors of the church and community.

The first division will be led by acolytes and sacristans, followed by members of the Knights of Columbus and banners displaying prayers to the Divine Mercy. The grand banner of the Divine Mercy will follow at the end of this division.

Three carrozas (floats) will feature sacred figures central to the Divine Mercy devotion:

Division 2: The carroza of St. John Paul II will be accompanied by participants of the 1995 World Youth Day, youth groups, schools, seminarians, and Marian organizations.

Division 3: The carroza of St. Faustina Kowalska, a Polish nun associated with the Divine Mercy, will be accompanied by lectors, psalmists, lay ministers, women religious, and various lay organizations.

Division 4: The carroza of the Divine Mercy itself will include bishops, clergy, AACOM delegates, volunteers, parishioners, and devotees.

Mejia noted that the event will also mark the start of celebrations for the 30th anniversary of the 10th World Youth Day next year, which was held in 1995. Former participants are encouraged to join in this special occasion.

“This is not just a procession for Divine Mercy devotees, but for all,” Mejia said.

He explained that the procession is a moment of unity in recognizing our collective need for God’s mercy.

“Dili kini base sa atong kalabotan o kaaktibo, apan sa atong pagkasala ug ang panginahanglan nato sa kalooy sa Ginoo,” he added.

Unlike the traditional Marian procession, “Walk with Mary,” this event is a unique, one-time gathering meant to foster an encounter with the Lord of Mercy.

Participants are encouraged to bring candles and wear the uniforms of their respective organizations. They are also reminded not to bring their own floats or sound systems, as the focus will be on the three sacred images.

Parking will be available near the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, with designated drop-off points at Fuente Circle.

The procession is expected to draw nearly 3,000 delegates, with over 200 foreign participants joining from various countries across Asia and beyond.

“We walk as one, in a literal expression of synodality—walking together on one road in faith,” Mejia said. /clorenciana

