Teenage ‘gun-for-hire’ nabbed in Barangay Mambaling

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 19-year-old man, identified by the police as a gun-for-hire, was arrested during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Badjawan, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, on the evening of Monday, September 2.

The Mambaling police apprehended Jedrick Alvarez, alias “MJ,” a resident of Sitio Panaghiusa, Barangay Duljo Fatima, shortly after 11 p.m.

Seized from his possession were 50 grams of suspected shabu, valued at P340,000, and a .45 caliber pistol with four bullets.

Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete, acting city director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), revealed that Alvarez’s name had surfaced in multiple police investigations.

Alvarez is allegedly a hired killer linked to eight previous shooting incidents in the area.

He was previously convicted in May 2023 for attempted homicide in the shooting of Eloy Poligrates.

Additionally, Alvarez is accused of shooting Edward Abayan on June 17, Juvanie Destacaminto on June 30, Saturnino Biscocho and Maribell Pedroza on August 18, and Roldan Racal on August 20. He is also identified as the gunman in the shootings of Gilbert Gelbolingo and Julieta Estrera on August 22, and Dezter Cuizon on August 30.

According to Cañete, Alvarez is part of a criminal group that has already been largely neutralized, with most of its members arrested.

However, the police do not rule out the possibility that some members are still at large in the area. Cañete urged the public to report any information they might have on these criminal individuals.

Cañete further disclosed that Alvarez’s activities are related to failed illegal drug transactions. Besides being a hitman, Alvarez is also allegedly involved in drug use and trafficking.

While the suspect has denied involvement in some of the incidents, Cañete assured the public that sufficient evidence has been gathered pointing to Alvarez as the perpetrator. Following his arrest, the eight shooting incidents are now considered solved.

The acting city director also reassured the public that law enforcement operations are ongoing to ensure the city remains a safe place to live.

“Don’t worry. We will do our best to address this matter. Tuloy tuloy naman yung Oplan Galugad namin, yung curfew ordinance natin to clear the roads during nighttime and during busy time to prevent them from committing any [crimes],” stated Cañete.

As of this writing, Alvarez is detained at the custodial facility of the Mambaling Police Station.

In addition to his previous charges of murder and frustrated murder, he will also face charges for the sale and possession of illegal drugs, as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm.

