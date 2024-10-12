cdn mobile
As RA 12027 lapses into law

Use of mother tongue as medium of instruction ends

By: Dianne Sampang - Inquirer.net | October 12,2024 - 05:39 PM

Use of mother tongue as medium of instruction ends as bill lapses into law

FILE PHOTO: Public school teacher Ivy Catungal gives instruction to her students at San Diego Elementary School in Batasan Hills, Quezon City. – Republic Act (RA) No. 12027 or the Act of Discontinuing the Use of the Mother Tongue as Medium of Instruction from Kindergarten to Grade 3 lapsed into law on Thursday, October 11, 2024. INQUIRER/GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

MANILA, Philippines — A measure that will discontinue the use of the mother tongue as a medium of instruction from Kindergarten to Grade 3 lapsed into law on Thursday, October 11.

Republic Act (RA) No. 12027 or the Act of Discontinuing the Use of the Mother Tongue as Medium of Instruction from Kindergarten to Grade 3 amends Sections 4 and 5 of RA No. 10533 or the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013, which mandates that teaching assessment for Kindergarten up to Grade 3 students shall be taught in regional or native language and that the curriculum must conform to the Mother Tongue-Based Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE).

Under RA 12027, “[t]he medium of instruction shall revert to Filipino and until otherwise provided by law, English,” while the regional languages will serve as a supplementary media of instruction for the students.

ALSO READ:

DepEd ‘to abandon mother tongue as subject’ but not as medium of instruction

Cebu board members ask DepEd to revisit mother tongue guidelines

It also provides optional implementation in monolingual classes, or a group of learners who speak the same mother tongue and are enrolled in the same grade level of a school year.

Mother tongue

Section 2 of RA 12027 states that the framework of MTB-MLE in monolingual classes can be applied in monolingual classes given that the mother tongue to be used as a medium of instruction follows the following requirements:

  • Official orthography developed and published by the Komisyon ng Wikang Filipino (KWF);
  • Official documented vocabulary published by KWF
  • Availability of teachers in the school who speak and are trained to teach in the mother tongue

RA 12027 likewise mandates that the “Department of Education [DepEd] shall conduct a review of the optional implementation of the MTB-MLE Program in monolingual classes” three years after the effectivity of the law.

It further tasks DepEd to develop a mapping policy after a year of the law’s effectivity to assess and classify learners based on their native language “to systematically determine the existence of monolingual classes per school year.”

RA 12027 shall take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Basic Education, DepEd, mother tongue
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.