Cebu’s elite triathletes to vie in Asian Triathlon Cup in Hong Kong

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG) Go For Gold is poised to make an impact at the Asian Triathlon Cup 2024 in Hong Kong on Sunday, October 13.

Leading the delegation are Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) medalists Andrew Kim Remolino, Matthew Justine Hermosa, and Raven Faith Alcoseba.

They will be joined by emerging talents Christy Ann Perez and Nicole Marie Del Rosario. The team is under the tutelage of veteran coach Roland Remolino, alongside assistant coach Mary Joana Remolino.

Remolino, Hermosa, and Alcoseba will compete in the elite division, showcasing their skills against top athletes from across the region.

Meanwhile, Perez and Del Rosario will represent Cebu in the under-15 female category.

The trio of Remolino, Hermosa, and Alcoseba recently displayed their prowess at the National Age Group Aquathlon, held on September 29 at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite.

Remolino secured victory in the male elite sprint division. Hermosa finished third in the same category, while Alcoseba claimed second place in the women’s elite sprint division.

In the youth categories, Perez earned a commendable second place in the sprint youth 13-15 women’s division.

Del Rosario also distinguished herself as one of five Cebuanos to win titles at the Singapore International Triathlon last month, dominating the sprint distance 20-24 category. Remolino and Perez similarly excelled in their respective events.

