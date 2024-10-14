Pagasa: Rainy weather expected in most parts of country

MANILA, Philippines — The shearline, easterlies and localized thunderstorms will bring rains in most parts of the country today, October 14, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The shearline would continue to affect extreme Northern Luzon, while the easterlies would prevail over the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas, said the state weather bureau.

“Ang nakakaapekto sa ating bansa ay itong shearline na umaabot po sa may extreme northern Luzon. Samantalang itong easterlies, ito yung mainit na hangin, ay naaapektuhan itong silangang bahagi ng Luzon at gayundin po sa may Visayas,” state weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said in a forecast on Monday morning.

(The shearline is currently affecting the extreme northern part of Luzon. Meanwhile, the easterlies, which are warm winds, are impacting the eastern parts of Luzon and Visayas.)

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected in Batanes due to the shearline, while similar weather conditions will affect Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora and Quezon due to the easterlies.

“Para sa ating lagay ng panahon ngayong araw, inaasahan pa rin nating maulap ang kalangitan na may kasamang kalat-kalat na pag-ulan at thunderstorm sa Batanes, gayun din po sa probinsya ng Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora at Quezon,” Aurelio reported.

(For today’s weather, we can still expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms in Batanes, as well as in the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora and Quezon.)

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience a generally fair weather, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms, according to Pagasa.

“Samantala, ang nalalabi pong bahagi po ng Luzon, at ganun din po ang buong Visayas at itong buong Mindanao, ay magiging maganda at maaliwalas ang panahon kung saan makararanas po tayo ng bahagyang maulap hanggang sa maulap ang kalangitan, ‘liban sa mga biglaang pagbuhos ng ulan o isolated na pag-ulan dahil sa thunderstorm,” Aurelio added.

(Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon, as well as the entire Visayas and Mindanao, will experience generally fair and clear weather, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies, except for sudden downpours or isolated rain showers due to thunderstorms.)

Pagasa is not monitoring any low pressure areas or typhoons within the Philippine area of responsibility.

No gale warning was raised in all of the country’s seaboards on Monday morning.

