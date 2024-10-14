Balamban: Gunman shoots pa twice, at home and on way to hospital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities in Balamban town, western Cebu are pursuing the suspect behind the shooting that killed a 46-year-old father and critically wounded his son last Sunday, October 13.

Police in Balamban responded to a shooting incident along the highway in Brgy. Cantuod where they found two bloodied men, with bullet wounds, lying on the road.

The victims happened to be a father and a son.

The two – identified as Jasper Tito Zorilla, 46, and Jericho Echavez, 24 – were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

However, physicians declared Zorilla dead on arrival while Echavez remains in critical condition as of this posting, police said.

Citing witnesses accounts, the suspect was identified as a certain Michael Saba Roso, a resident of Brgy. Singsing, Balamban.

Double attack on father

Based on initial findings, it a was double attack against Zorilla.

The first shooting took place outside the family’s residence in Sitio Sulbong, Brgy. Owak in the neighboring town of Asturias, wherein Roso reportedly fired his gun towards Zorilla and then fled the scene.

Zorilla’s wife, Florgielyn Echavez, and their son Jericho decided to rush him to the provincial hospital in Balamban using their motorcycle.

Florgielyn was driving while Jericho was sitting on the backmost portion to support his wounded father.

Gunman finishes pa in Balamban

While the family was traversing the highway in Brgy. Cantuod in Balamban, witnesses claimed seeing the suspect, Roso, following them.

When Roso finally caught up, he fired his gun again. However, this time, the bullets hit Jericho on the head.

As a result, the motorcycle lost balance and fell down on the road. All three members of the family were rushed to the hospital but Zorilla was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Jericho remains confined and is in critical condition.

Police in Balamban are currently conducting a hot pursuit operation against Roso as of this writing.

Balamban is a first-class municipality that borders Cebu City on the west.

