Asia-Pacific aviation leaders converge in Cebu for 59th DGCA conference

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The leaders of the aviation industry in the Asia and Pacific regions have gathered here for the 59th conference of the Directors General of the Civil Aviation (DGCA).

This year marks the 59th DGCA conference in the Asia-Pacific, organized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in cooperation with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

The conference is a five-day event, until October 18, which brings together executives and officials from the aviation industry across the Asia-Pacific to discuss issues and matters relating to the aviation sector.

The 59th conference has gathered at least 37 states, 11 international organizations, and 306 delegates in Lapu-Lapu City.

This year’s theme, “Shaping the Future of Aviation through Sustainability, Resilience, and Inclusivity” is relevant to address the climate impact of air transport, said Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo, director general of CAAP.

Tamayo said that the theme is a vision that will guide their discussions and innovations for the future of the aviation sector.

“We are now in an era where sustainability has become a key focus. We face issues such as bird strikes—linked to expanding wildlife populations and increased aircraft movements; extreme weather events affecting air operations and airport infrastructure; and the contribution of increased air travel to global warming and greenhouse gas emissions,” Tamayo said.

Moreover, Transportation Safety Jaime Bautista, who also attended the event, said that the country continues their active collaboration with the DGCA’s efforts to create actionable plans for the Asia-Pacific region that align with global aviation standards set by the ICAO.

Bautista said that the Asia-Pacific region has emerged as one of the fastest-growing aviation markets globally with 32 percent share of global traffic.

“Projections indicate that by 2035, the region will become the world’s largest aviation market, with over 3.5 billion passengers annually. This substantial market share, combined with optimistic economic projections and strong demographic trends, underscores the region’s immense potential for development,” Bautista said.

He added that the collaboration with the Asia and Pacific regions is crucial for developing countries like the Philippines as the Department of Transportation proposes “an ambitious 87 percent increase in government investment in the aviation and airport sectors.”

“This initiative aims to enhance safety and passenger mobility thereby strengthening national, regional, and international connectivity,” Bautista said.

This is the fourth time that the Philippines is hosting the huge gathering of DGCA in the Asia-Pacific, and second time in Cebu.

Manila hosted the 1st and 52nd DGCA conference in 1960 and 2015, respectively. While, Cebu first hosted in 2002 for the 39th DGCA conference. /clorenciana

