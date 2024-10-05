Cesafi Season 24 football tournament kicks off on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four matches will highlight the start of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 football tournament on Sunday, October 6, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The six-time men’s football tournament champions, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, and the three-peat high school champions, the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, will plunge into action in tomorrow’s opening salvo.

The Warriors will be playing in the last scheduled match at 3 p.m. against the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons.

On the other hand, the Greywolves will take on the USC-Basic Education at 10 a.m. in one of the two high school matches.

Also, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars will clash in the other men’s division match at 1 p.m.

Lastly, last year’s runners-up, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles will face USJ-R in the opening match at 8 a.m.

To recall, USC became Cesafi’s winningest team in the men’s football tournament after defeating the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 3-0, in their finals match, to surpass the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars for winning the most Cesafi men’s football titles last season.

Meanwhile, the Greywolves achieved a three-peat championship run after beating the Magis Eagles in a lopsided, 5-0, win in the high school finals.

