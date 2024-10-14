Ormoc Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez delivers her SOCA with a twist

ORMOC CITY, Leyte – Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez delivered her State of the City Address (SOCA) on Monday morning to report the accomplishments of her administration as she ends her first term in office in June 2025.

Her SOCA that lasted for two hours was unlike the traditional SOCA’s delivered by local chief executives because Gomez did not do all the talking.

For the first time in the history of Ormoc City, she allowed the 10 elected City Councilors and the two ex-officio members of the City Council to make a report of the achievements of their different committees through Audio Visual Presentations.

“Members of our team have different areas of responsibility and we draw strength from each other,” she said in a press conference that followed.

Gomez’s SOCA was held ahead of the 77th Charter Day celebration of Ormoc City scheduled on October 20.

Thousands of Ormocanons gathered at the Superdome on Monday morning to listen to the mayor’s report.

Mayor Gomez arrived at the Superdome at around 10 a.m. for the processional walk. She was accompanied by her husband and 4th district Rep. Richard Gomez and their daughter Juliana.

Greatest Assets

Gomez opened her speech by forwarding her 2025 budget proposal amounting to P2.7 billion to Vice Mayor Leo Carmelo Locsin Sr.

Gomez said that she won’t be able to achieve her dreams for their city without funding and the help of the City Council.

In addition to their annual budget, Gomez said that they are also expecting P1.8 billion in congressional funds next year.

In her speech, Gomez also acknowledged members of the Ormoc Development Team and the different workers at the Ormoc City Hall.

“Today, I want to acknowledge all our LGU workers, from our cleaners, to our security team, to our frontliners, our support office staff, the ones who greet us good morning every day, the ones who process our permits, our budgets, our payrolls, our certifications, our contracts, the ones who keep our streets and water systems clean, to all of you who keep Ormoc LGU running smoothly every single day, I salute you, and thank you,” Gomez said.

Gomez said that “our greatest asset is always our people” as she also made a promise that “the best is yet to come for Ormoc City.”

An AVP was then shown of the completed and ongoing projects of her administration, including those that were started by her husband, who was also former Ormoc City Mayor.

These included their new champions dormitory, badminton center, diversion roads, office for the Senior Citizens Affairs, and skate park. Also ongoing construction include the new city college building, public cemetery, and public market, among others.

Achievements

Mayor Gomez then went on the introduce the different members of the City Council and allow them to render their own reports.

Councilor Peter Rodriguez, the chairperson of the Committee of Finance and Appropriations, reported an 18 percent increase in the city’s revenues.

Councilor Nolito Quilang, the chairperson of the Committee on Education and Manpower Development, reported developments in the operation of the Ormoc City College that now has 560 enrollees.

The City College currently offers marketing, office administration, social work and public administration courses, he said.

Quilang also mentioned the ongoing construction of a new city college in Brgy. San Pablo that will officially open next year. The project and the opening of nearby access roads cost at least P100 million.

Councilor Edmund Kierulf, for his part, reported of the city’s plan to build its own hospital that will especially cater to indigent Ormocanons.

Beautiful Ormoc

If reelected to office in the May 12, 2025 elections, Gomez said that she will continue with the implementation of programs and projects that are aimed at improving the lives of the Ormocanons.

Moreover, Gomez said that she wanted to give their people a sense of pride and the desire to remain in Ormoc City.

“We want Ormoc City to be filled with healthy green parks, clean streets, great schools, reliable utilities and basic services, a thriving economy where every able Ormocanon can seek employment or do business. This is what I believe to the be nurturing ENVIRONMENT, the ultimate SPACE for ALL Ormocanons to grow and flourish,” she said.

