Juliana Gomez mi-graduate nga cum laude sa UP Diliman

Grabe ka proud ang celebrity couple nga sila si Richard Gomez ug Lucy Torres sa pag-graduate na sa ilang anak nga si Juliana sa koliheyo.

Bag-o lang nahuman si Juliana sa kurso nga Public Administration sa University of the Philippines Diliman ug ang pinaka bongga sa tanan, mi-graduate siya nga cum laude.

Sa iyang Instagram Reel, nagpakita si Richard og mga hulagway gikan sa graduation ni Juliana diin makita siya nga nag sul-ob og traditional terno kauban sa iyang UP Sablay ug medal.

Klaro kaayo ang pagka emotional ni Richard sa iyang caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Gomez 🇵🇭 (@richardgomezph)

“I vividly remember your first day in school as a young child. I drove you to your school near the house, you were in a white shirt and jeans in rubber shoes.”

“Look at you now all grown up and a college graduate in Public Administration at the UP Diliman and a Cum Laude,” sey ni Richard.

Dugang niya, “Mom was in tears going up the stage. My eyes were in tears too when I went back to my seat as things sank into my head and realized how time flies so fast.”

“Go on and make things better and beautiful.”

Gawas sa iyang pagka utokan, nailhan usab si Juliana sa iyang pagkahanas sa fencing, sama sa iyang amahan. Niadtong Marso, nakakuha siya og gold medal gikan sa UAAP.

Nakadaug usab siya sa iyang mga gi-apilan nga fencing competitions sa Thailand ug Indonesia.