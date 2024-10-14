Raven Faith Alcoseba leads the way for Cebuano triathletes in Hong Kong

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuana triathlon sensation Raven Faith Alcoseba once again showcased her exceptional talent, securing the fastest Filipino finish at the recently concluded 2024 Asia Triathlon Cup in Hong Kong on Sunday, October 13.

Alcoseba, a Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist and one of the Philippines’ leading female triathletes, delivered a commendable seventh-place finish in the women’s elite division. She completed the Olympic-distance triathlon race in one hour, six minutes, and 19 seconds, outperforming New Zealand’s Charlotte Brown, who placed eighth.

Although fellow Cebuana Nicole Marie Del Rosario was unable to complete the race due to a mechanical issue, Alcoseba’s performance underscored the Philippines’ growing strength in the sport.

Australia’s Zoe Clarke claimed the women’s elite title with a time of 1:01:49, followed by Hungary’s Zsofia Kovacs and Hong Kong’s Bailee Brown.

In the men’s elite division, Andrew Kim Remolino and Matthew Justine Hermosa represented the Philippines, finishing 13th and 15th, respectively. Australian triathletes Lechlan Jones and Brayden Mercer took the top two spots, while Japan’s Ryoya Tamazaki rounded out the podium.

Additionally, young Cebuana Cristy Ann Perez displayed promising potential in the under-15 division, securing 11th place. She completed the race in 37:51, with Hong Kong’s Sarah Modiano taking the top spot, followed by South Korea’s Eunsol Bae and Indonesia’s Aira Adristri.

