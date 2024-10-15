Ormoc will have city hospital soon — Mayor Torres-Gomez
ORMOC CITY, Leyte — The Ormoc City government will soon have their own city hospital.
During her State of the City Address (SOCA) on Monday, October 14, 2024, Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez presented to the city council her proposed 2025 annual budget worth P2.7 billion and P1.8 billion from the Congressional budget.
Included in the congressional budget was the fund for the site development for the construction of an Ormoc City Hospital (OCH).
Gomez said that they had already identified an area where the hospital would be built.
“We want a hospital were we can be assured of the service to the people,” Gomez.
“We will start small and then we’ll expand,” she added.
She said that they were coordinating with the Department of Health (DOH) for the implementation of this project.
In a press conference, City Councilor Edmud Kierulf, chairman on the Committee Health, Nutrition and Sanitation, said that they would construct the hospital by phases.
Gomez said that they would continue to expand the hospital depending on the needs of the people.
“So that is how we should be in the government, we should be responsive to the needs of the people,” she said.
