Cebu City drug den raid nabs four, seize P578,000 worth of shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities arrested four suspects, including a regional target-listed individual, during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Espekapa, Barangay Tisa in Cebu City on Friday evening, October 18.

Law enforcers raided a suspected drug den in the barangay at around 7:25 p.m.

Among those areested was the alleged drug den maintainer and regional target-listed individual identified as Reynan G. Sayson, jobless and a resident of the barangay.

Also caught visiting the alleged drug den were his brother Reynaldo G. Sayson, 38, jobless; Romeo P. Tabanas Jr., 33, laborer; and Cilso A. Reponte, 54, an event decorator.

Reynaldo and Romeo are also residents of Brgy. Tisa while Cilso is from Brgy. Inayagan, Naga City.

READ: Cebu City drug bust: 5 persons nabbed, P102,000 ‘shabu’ seized

Operatives seized 10 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 85 grams from the suspects. The pieces of drug evidence had an estimated average market value of P578,000.

In addition, they confiscated cash and several drug paraphernalia during the operation.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), disclosed that they conducted a case buildup for three weeks prior to the drug bust.

She added that Reynan typically disposes 100 grams of illegal drugs per week.

Moreover, both Reynan and Reynaldo were previously arrested for drug charges in 2016 and were released on bail in 2018.

Romeo, on the other hand, was arrested earlier this year for illegal gambling.

Meanwhile, Cilso reportedly claimed to be a former barangay councilor of his hometown in Inayagan, Naga City from 2002-2013.

As of this writing, the arrested suspects are in the custody of authorities who are preparing to file drug charges against them. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP