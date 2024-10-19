San Remegio: Modern jeepney driver kills partner in jealous rage

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Peter Arnado and his common-law partner, Jocelyn Ababa, attended a fiesta celebration in Brgy. Victoria in San Remigio, Cebu on Friday, October 18.

But what was supposed to be a festive celebration turned bloody after Arnado started to become jealous and ended up stabbing Ababa several times which caused her immediate death.

As of this writing, San Remegio police continue their manhunt operation against Arnado.

In a report, San Remegio police said that the couple visited the house of their friend Eden Breguiz in Brgy. Victoria on Friday to take part in the fiesta celebration.

Ababa, 37, is a native of Negros Oriental while Arnado, 37, is from Sogod town, also in northern Cebu.

Both used to be married. Ababa had two children aged 10 and 14 with her ex-husband.

Arnado, on the other hand, is separated from his wife who lives in Bohol province.

They started to live together in 2023 and rented a place in Brgy. Lahug in Cebu City. Arnado works as a modern jeep driver while Ababa is a conductor.

Jealousy

Cindy, Eden’s wife, told CDN Digital that the two were drinking liquor with her husband and some of their guests on Friday evening before they attended the fiesta disco.

A few hours later or at around 11:30 p.m. the two returned to Eden’s home while they argued.

Cindy, who was already asleep then, said that she woke up because of the noise that they created. When she checked on the couple, she saw Ababa on the ground while Arnado was punching and choking her.

She tried to intervene but Arnado did not listen. He only stopped from beating Ababa when Eden intervened.

Despite that, Arnado remained furious as he repeatedly called Ababa a “flirt.”

A few minutes later and because of his anger, Arnado again started to attack Ababa. He grabbed her hair and dragged her to a vacant lot located around 20 meters from where Eden and Cindy lived.

Afraid of what might happen next, the Breguiz couple returned to their home.

Murder

When the noise started to subside, Eden went out again to especially check on Ababa. He found her in a pool of blood while Arnado was already gone.

Police said that Ababa sustained at least seven stab wounds on her neck, chest and other parts of her body which caused her immediate death. They also found a 12 inch kitchen knife near her body.

Quoting the accounts of witnesses, San Remegio police ruled that jealousy may have prompted Arnado to kill Ababa.

In addition, they are currently preparing a murder charge that they will soon file against the modern jeep driver.

