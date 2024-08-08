San Remigio, Cebu: Money woes force farmer to kill wife, then self

TRIGGER WARNING: MENTIONS OF SUICIDE

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A financial problem was allegedly the motive in the deaths of a farmer and his wife in Purok Boongon, Barangay Canagahan in San Remigio town on Wednesday morning, August 7, 2024.

According to an initial report from authorities, that the 61-year-old farmer killed his 59-year-old wife by shooting her in the head.

The farmer then turned the gun on himself, fired, killing himself.

The killings happened at 11:38 a.m. that day and that the killings were reported to the police a few hours later by a neighbor of the victims.

Initial investigation showed that it was the daughter found the bodies of her dead parents in a nipa hut owned by his brother.

Before the fatal shootings, the couple had an argument over their money problems.

The daughter said that her parents were having problems about paying their debts, their argument included the selling of their cows to pay off their debts.

However, their father did not want to sell the cows.

The husband killed his wife by shooting her in the head with a .38 caliber revolver, killing her.

The husband then got on a hammock, and turned the gun on himself and fired, killing him.

The police recoverd the firearm in the crime scene, 3 empty shells and two bullets. They also recovered a green holster near the firearm.

The two were rushed to a hospital for treatment but they were declared dead upon arrival by the attending physician.

The police were conducting further investigation over the killings.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya hotline at 0939-936-5433.

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24-hours, seven-days a week call-based hotline for individuals with mental health concerns, mainly those who are in crisis and at risk of suicide.

