CESAFI: CIT-U, CRMC log wins in high school caging

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats and the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Baby Mustangs put on impressive outings in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 High School Division Basketball Tournament on Saturday, October 19, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Junior Wildcats edged the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, 70-62, to improve their record to 3-2, while CRMC nipped the Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs, 81-67, to grab their first win in five games.

CIT-U’s Ryko John Batuigas led the charge with a game-high 22 points, adding five rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block in an all-around performance.

ALSO READ:

CESAFI: USC snaps losing streak with win over CIT-U

CESAFI: UV Baby Lancers edge UCLM in thrilling duel

Cesafi: CIT-U Junior Wildcats shock UV in juniors basketball

Cyrus Abadies contributed 15 points and six boards, while Kief Suarez chipped in 13 points with seven rebounds and two steals, as CIT-U’s bench delivered 29 points compared to USC’s six.

USC’s Brad Miguel Yu topped his team with 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals, but the Baby Warriors fell to a dismal 0-5 slate in the Cesafi basketball.

On the other hand, Aldrin Alar and Brent Teshawn Cuyno’s tandem gave CRMC its first-ever Cesafi high school division win after scoring 18 and 16 points, respectively.

Alar added four rebounds and three assists, while Cuyno had three rebounds and two assists.

Karl John Agravante was also instrumental to CRMC’s victory, finishing with 15 points, eight boards, two assists, and one steal.

Benedicto’s John Kenneth Bihag recorded a double-double with 17 points and 19 rebounds, but his team dropped to a 1-6 slate.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP