Pagasa: LPA may enter PAR Sunday or Monday

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, October 20 or Monday, October 21, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Saturday afternoon.

In a weather forecast, weather specialist Chenel Dominguez said that the LPA has a possibility of developing into a storm during that time frame.

“Maglalandfall any part of sa may Luzon. Kaya asahan po natin next week na makakaranas ang Luzon, kabuuan ng Visayas at ilang parte ng Mindanao ng mga pag-ulan dahil sa paglapit po nitong bagyong ating paparating,” Dominguez said.

(This will make a landfall in any part of Luzon. That’s why, expect that next week, Luzon, the entire Visayas, and other parts of Mindanao may experience rains due to the upcoming storm.)

Two weather systems

Further, the weather specialist said that the weather satellite monitored two weather systems: the LPA that is located 1,495 kilometers east of Southern Luzon and the Intertropical Convergence Zone that brings cloudy skies and scattered rains over Bangsamoro region, Zamboanga Peninsula, SOCCSKSARGEN (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos), Davao Occidental, and Palawan.

Dominguez also said that for Sunday, Luzon will expect fair weather but a humid afternoon with high chances of rain in the afternoon and evening due to localized thunderstorms.

“Para naman dito sa Palawan, Zamboanga Peninsula, at Bangsamoro, bukas ay patuloy po silang makakaranas pa rin ng pag-ulan dulot nitong Intertropical Convergence Zone or ng ITCZ… Para sa nalalabing bahagi ng Visayas at Mindanao, asahan po natin na makakaranas po sila ng maaliwalas na panahon,” Dominguez added.

(For Palawan, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Bangsamoro, they will continue to experience rains tomorrow due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone or ITCZ… For the rest of Visayas and Mindanao, expect fair weather.)

Meanwhile, no gale warnings are raised over the seaboards of the country.

