Carcar, Cebu: Police have ‘POIs’ on possible ‘necrophilia’ case

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Carcar City confirmed on Monday, October 21, that they already had several ‘persons-of-interest’ (POI) who could shed light on the alleged defiling of a female corpse in a public cemetery there.

An investigation is currently ongoing to identify the suspect behind the gruesome act.

This was according to Police Lt. Col. Bryan O’Neil Salvacion, chief of the Carcar City Police Station.

Carcar, Cebu: Police have POIs

Salvacion, in a press briefing, also said they were already monitoring some POIs who could provide information that would point them to the individual responsible.

But the Carcar City Police chief begged off to provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Residents in Brgy. Ocaña in Carcar City woke up to shocking news on Sunday, October 20, after a recently buried corpse in their village’s public cemetery had allegedly been defiled.

A cemetery caretaker, or sepultorero in Cebuano, made the discovery on Sunday morning, October 20.

The corpse belonged to a 22-year-old woman who was buried last Saturday, October 19.

Investigations showed that when relatives of the dead went to check her body, her undergarments went missing and her dress had been lifted up to her head, leading them to believe that the body could have been sexually assaulted.

Authorities decided not to reveal the identity of the corpse as well as that of her family members for their privacy and security.

According to Salvacion, forensics have already started examining the corpse to gather more evidence.

This was the first reported incident in Carcar City of a necrophilia, the term used to describe sexual activity with dead bodies, he added. / with reports from Futch Anthony Inso

