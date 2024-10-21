In Carcar City, Cebu, a 22-year-old’s corpse was found defiled

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A 22-year-old woman’s corpse was allegedly defiled inside her casket by an unidentified person at the Ocaña Roman Catholic Cemetery in Barangay Ocaña, Carcar City, on Sunday morning, October 20, 2024.

The woman had been laid to rest the previous Saturday, October 19.

The cemetery caretaker or sepultorero, Artemio Laputan, 65, was the first to discover the casket, with the woman’s body inside, outside her tomb on Sunday morning.

He said he arrived at the cemetery around 7 a.m., as he is responsible for opening the place.

While he was about to dispose of garbage inside the cemetery, he noticed the casket outside its tomb. He also saw his rod, which was allegedly used to break into the tomb.

Laputan said that he had left the rod inside the cemetery after the burial on Saturday.

“Gipahibawo dayon nako ang pari, dayon ang tagtungod, unya nagpa-blotter ko sa barangay aron mahusay dayon ni ug ma-trace ang galungkab,” Laputan said in an interview with DySS Super Radyo GMA.

(I immediately told the priest, then the family, and then filed a blotter in the barangay so that they could start tracing who did this.)

When they opened the casket, along with the woman’s relatives, Laputan described the corpse as no longer wearing underwear, and her dress was pulled up above her head.

This led them to believe that the body had been sexually assaulted.

Sexual activity with dead bodies, or being sexually attracted to corpses is called necrophilia.

They also noticed that the corpse had dirt on it.

“Murag gibutang sa yuta kay nagkabulingit sa bas ang lawas,” he added.

(It seems it was placed on the dirt because the body had sand.)

They then reported the incident to the police, who arrived to investigate.

Laputan admitted that some individuals would enter the cemetery even after it had been closed.

“Molukso raman na sila sa koral, manguta ug kandila o manuroy,” he said.

(They just jump over the fence, then get candles or just roam around.)

Reporters are still waiting for comments from the police about the incident. /clorenciana

