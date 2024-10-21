Kadiwa Store opens in Lapu-Lapu, low-priced agri products sold

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City residents, particularly in Barangay Pajac, can take advantage of the low-priced agricultural products at the newly opened Kadiwa Store at Primark Center Mactan.

John Racoma, one of the participants in the Kadiwa Stores, said their products were guaranteed affordable.

For instance, their tomatoes can only be bought at P40 per kilogram, while string beans are sold at P60 per kilogram.

He said that they could sell at a lower price because they would directly buy these agricultural products straight from the farmers particularly in the mountain barangay of Cebu City.

“Gikan pa ni sa Sudlon II (Cebu City), directly sa atong farmers,” he said.

(These came from Sudlon II (Cebu City), directly from our farmers.)

He said that their stocks would arrive on Saturday. The Kadiwa store is only open during the weekend.

However, consumers are urged to visit their store on Saturdays since their stocks can immediately be sold.

“Inig Sunday, mag-half day na lang ga ni mi tungod kay mahutdan na mi sa among baligya,” Jemuels Crystal Bagat said, Primark mall supervisor.

On Sunday, we will just be open for half-day because our stocks would already be sold out.)

Currently, the Kadiwa store has not yet been offering rice to its customers.

