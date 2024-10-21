SUGBU’s Richard Turner claims 2nd place at Bacolod bowling tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Richard Turner, the newest member of Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU), made a notable impact by securing first runner-up honors at the recently concluded Solina Tan Cup Bowling Tournament held in Bacolod City over the weekend.

Competing against 23 other bowlers, Turner delivered an impressive performance in the seniors division of the masters’ event, finishing second with a total of 1,164 pinfalls across a challenging six-game series.

His standout moment came during the fourth round, where he achieved an exceptional game, toppling 238 pins—a significant contribution to his overall score.

Alan Ong clinched the top spot in the competition with a score of 1,171 pinfalls, while Ronella Yosores followed closely behind Turner, finishing third with a total of 1,160 pinfalls. Pat Mendoza and Boy Garingalao rounded out the top five, finishing fourth and fifth with scores of 1,160 and 1,157 pinfalls, respectively.

Turner’s teammates also demonstrated convincing performances, with Eric Buyco securing 10th place with 1,107 pinfalls, while Vivian Padawan finished 11th with a total of 1,104 pinfalls.

For his second-place finish, Turner took home a cash prize of P7,000, while Ong received P10,000 for his victory in the seniors division.

In the open division of the masters’ event, Turner also performed admirably, finishing sixth with 1,072 pinfalls.

Teammate Aui Padawan followed closely in eighth place with a score of 1,061 pinfalls. Notably, Turner emerged as the top qualifier overall, boasting an impressive total of 1,272 pinfalls.

Lance Tan led the masters’ event with 1,269 pinfalls, while Alyana Abelada and Larnie Vencer secured second and third places with scores of 1,159 and 1,135 pinfalls, respectively.

Buyco also made his mark in the masters open division, finishing in 10th place with 1,058 pinfalls, while Mark Hodgkinson completed SUGBU’s campaign in 16th place with a score of 1,031 pinfalls.

