Calipay-Villa clinch SUGBU doubles tournament title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rommel Calipay and MJ Villa proved that youth and experience would be a good combination in bowling after they topped the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Doubles Tournament last Sunday, October 13, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Villa and Calipay wrapped up their four-game series campaign with an impressive 1,570 total pinfalls, enough to clinch the title. They started the first game with 412 pinfalls and culminated their campaign with a 454 pinfalls in the final game.

Former champions, Arthur Tapaya and Rene Ceniza, settled for second place with 1,558 pinfalls, capping their campaign with a convincing 422-pinfall outing.

Meanwhile, elite bowlers Aui Padawan and former national team member Joma Jumapao rounded off the top three pairs of the tournament with their 1,547 pinfalls.

Claiming the fourth and fifth spots were Roy Esolana and Richard Turner (1,544) and Noli Valencia and Edgar Alqueza (1,534), respectively.

The sixth to 10th placers were Luke Bolongan and Johnwick Gasataya (1,527), Vivian Padawan and Mark Hodgkinson (1,503), Ted Convocar and Lemuel Paquibut (1,461), GJ Buyco and Heber Alqueza (1,458), and Manny Bueno and Nestor Ranido (1,420), respectively.

