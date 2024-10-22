CESAFI: CIT-U Junior Wildcats roll past CRMC Baby Mustangs for fourth win

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats continued their impressive run in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) High School Basketball Tournament, securing their fourth win of the season with a commanding 72-53 victory over the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Baby Mustangs on Tuesday night, October 22, at the Cebu Coliseum.

With this win, the Junior Wildcats climbed to sixth place in the team standings, positioning themselves for a potential Final Four berth if they can capitalize on their momentum in their remaining five games.

Meanwhile, the Baby Mustangs, making their tournament debut this season, absorbed their fifth loss in six outings, struggling to find their footing against a more experienced Wildcats squad.

The Junior Wildcats overcame a sluggish start, falling behind by 10 points, 14-4, in the first quarter.

However, they slowly chipped away at the deficit and managed to pull even by halftime, with the score knotted at 33-33.

CIT-U shifted into high gear in the second half, asserting their dominance in the paint and quickly grabbing a four-point lead, 43-39.

A 12-5 scoring run pushed the Wildcats to their first double-digit lead of the game at 55-44, and they never looked back.

CIT-U continued to stretch the gap, ultimately extending their lead to 19 points, 72-53, as the final buzzer sounded.

The Junior Wildcats controlled the interior, outscoring the Baby Mustangs 48-24 in the paint. They also capitalized on CRMC’s miscues, turning turnovers into 24 points while limiting their opponents to just eight in that category.

CIT-U’s transition game was another key factor, as they outscored CRMC 25-10 in fast-break points.

Randel Jay Mendaros led the way for CIT-U with a double-double performance, tallying 13 points, 12 rebounds, and an assist.

Team captain Kieff Russel Suarez added 10 points along with four steals, helping anchor the Wildcats’ defensive effort. Jances Emmanuel Anacta, Kent Noguerra, and Ryko John Batuigas combined for 24 points to bolster CIT-U’s offensive attack.

For the Baby Mustangs, Brent Teshawn Cuyno posted a game-high 15 points to go along with four rebounds, four steals, and two assists. Team captain Eric Estalani contributed 11 points, but CRMC struggled to match CIT-U’s intensity on both ends of the floor.

