Cesafi: UV faces CIT-U, guns for 3-0 

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The defending champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers aim for their third consecutive win when they face the struggling Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday, October 19, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Currently sitting third in the standings with a 2-0 record, the Green Lancers have not seen action since their victory over the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors on October 5.

While the extended layoff might raise concerns about rust, UV has shown no signs of slowing down this season.

However, they’ll need to guard against any complacency, as they face a CIT-U squad desperate for a win after dropping two of their first three games.

The Wildcats, coming off a tough 79-73 loss to the USC Warriors on October 13, find themselves in must-win territory with a 1-2 record.

Despite their struggles, CIT-U has earned a reputation this season for their gritty, physical play. With their backs against the wall, expect them to come out swinging against the defending champs.

Tip-off for the UV-CIT-U showdown is set for 5:00 PM.

In the high school division, the UV Baby Lancers will try to put on a more convincing win, this time facing the formidable University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters in their marquee matchup at 3:30 PM.

The Baby Lancers are hoping to build on a nail-biting 65-64 victory over the UCLM Webmasters on October 17, as they prepare to take on the undefeated Baby Webmasters in a marquee matchup.

The Baby Lancers, with a 4-1 record, will face their toughest test yet in the form of the league-leading Baby Webmasters, who currently hold a perfect 5-0 record. Tip-off for this highly anticipated battle is at 3:30 PM.

Other high school games scheduled for tomorrow include the Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs squaring off against the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Baby Mustangs at 2:00 PM. Earlier in the day, the USC Baby Warriors will clash with the CIT-U Junior Wildcats at 12:30 PM.

