LIST: Class suspensions in Cebu for Oct. 24 due to #KristinePH
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Classes are still suspended this Thursday, October 24, in at least 19 areas in Cebu due to threats of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.
As of 8:30 p.m., on Wednesday, October 23, the following local governments announced that classes remained cancelled for Thursday.
1.Alcoy
2.Argao
3.Asturias
4.Boljoon
5.Carcar City
6.Carmen
7.Cebu City
8.Compostela
9.Cordova
10.Dalaguete
11.Danao City
12.Dumanjug
13.Lapu-Lapu City
14.Liloan
15.Mandaue City
16.Minglanilla
17.Pinamungajan
18.Talisay City
19.Toledo City
Meanwhile, several localities here are still under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1, according to the latest severe weather bulletin from the state weather bureau.
These are Alcantara, Argao, Dumanjug, Sibonga, Pinamungahan, Ronda, Liloan, Cebu City, Moalboal, Consolacion, Danao City, Borbon, Carmen, Daanbantayan, Tuburan, Bogo City, Tabogon, Naga City, Lapu-Lapu City, Carcar City, Mandaue City, Catmon, Minglanilla, Toledo City, Cordova, Compostela, San Remigio, Balamban, Aloguinsan, San Fernando, Asturias, Barili, Medellin, Sogod, Tabuelan, Talisay City, and those in Bantayan Island, and Camotes Islands.
Some local governments have decided to suspend classes since Tuesday, October 22, as a safety precaution against Kristine.
Kristine has intensified into a severe tropical storm on Wednesday as it makes its way towards northern Luzon, packing wind with speeds of up to 95 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness reaching 115 kph.
It was last spotted 175 kilometers East of Echague, Isabela.
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Kristine will likely make landfall over Isabela between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, October 24.
