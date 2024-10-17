USC, Loberanis gear up for Cesafi Athletics despite concerns over CCSC oval safety

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Veteran track and field coach Arvin Loberanis and the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors are fully prepared for the upcoming Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 athletics competition this weekend, despite significant challenges.

The event marks its return to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), where safety concerns have been raised regarding the condition of the oval.

Loberanis and his team aim to replicate last season’s success, during which USC’s women’s track team dominated, collecting an impressive 19 golds, eight silvers, and three bronze medals.

However, the coach faces a reduced roster this year, particularly in individual events, as many of his top athletes, including standout performer Artjoy Torregosa—who excelled in both the 1,500-meter and 3,000-meter women’s runs—have graduated.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Loberanis acknowledged the tough challenge ahead but remained optimistic.

“We’re ready for this weekend’s Cesafi, despite the shortage of athletes in individual events. Many of our best players have graduated from the tertiary level,” he said.

Despite the depleted women’s lineup, Loberanis is confident that USC’s men’s team will rise to the occasion.

He expects them to go head-to-head with their fiercest rivals, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, who topped last year’s men’s division with a 15-9-5 (gold-silver-bronze) medal tally.

“Our men’s team will likely dominate this weekend and give the crowd something to cheer about. While Artjoy was a unique talent, we have promising freshmen ready to step up this season,” Loberanis said.

“As a coach, I’ve prepared them with the best training we could offer over the past several months. Now, it’s up to them to cross the finish line without any regrets.”

Safety Concerns

Beyond the competition, Loberanis expressed serious concerns about the state of the CCSC oval, which has drawn widespread criticism due to its poor condition.

Visible damage to the track was apparent even before the Palarong Pambansa last July, and the situation has worsened since.

Loberanis’s primary concern is the safety of his athletes, given the presence of holes and other hazards across many parts of the track.

“The current condition of the CCSC oval is definitely unsafe. The inner lanes are severely damaged. As of now, the CCSC is still confirmed as the venue, and we’ve yet to receive any updates on potential changes,” he said.

Last year’s Cesafi athletics events were held at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) oval in Canduman, Mandaue, while the CCSC oval was undergoing renovation.

