Marcos orders continuous monitoring of Kristine-hit areas as new storm hovers

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the continuous monitoring of regions impacted by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine, particularly as a new tropical storm looms outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

He said this during a situation briefing at Malacañang Palace on Friday, as various government agencies reported on their actions and plans to mitigate the effects of torrential rains and flooding, particularly in the Bicol Region.

“We will just have to keep monitoring the situation and make sure there is always rescue and relief—that cannot stop. It doesn’t matter if there is another storm coming; we cannot stop, that cannot stop,” Marcos said.

“And then the support that we are giving, that DSWD [Department of Social Welfare and Development] is giving to those who have been displaced, who are still in evacuation centers or they are staying with the outside of their own homes, wherever that might be, with relatives or friends, that also, that also cannot stop,” he continued.

As of 4 p.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said the tropical depression monitored outside the PAR intensified into a tropical storm.

It was last located some 2,410 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon.

Earlier in the day, Marcos also issued a slew of directives to maintain and strengthen the government’s response to the widespread devastation caused by Kristine.

This includes the release of all funds needed to assist victims of Kristine, the deployment of Kadiwa rolling stores to Kristine-affected areas, and the full mobilization of available Armed Forces of the Philippines personnel and resources, among others.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP