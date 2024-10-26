Ormoc City hosts 2024 PH Indoor League Archery

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Archers coming from the different parts of the country are currently in Ormoc City for the 2024 Philippine Indoor League Archery organized by the World Archery Philippines.

The competition is held at the newly opened Ormoc City Badminton Center in Brgy. Juaton from October 25 to 27.

On Friday, the first day of the three-day sporting event, archers were “given ample time to practice” and familiarize the venue.

Qualifying and elimination rounds are set to begin on Saturday, October 26, while medal matches will be played on Sunday, October 27, the city government said in an advisory.

Participating clubs include Cebu Archery Club, Mission Hills Archery Club, NOCNHS (Rising Archers), Ormoc Archery Club, Ormoc Elite Archery Club, Tangent Archery Guild, and the United Negrense Archery Club.

Also in attendance are representatives from World Archery Philippines that include Abby Tindugan, Allan Francisco, Richard Butac, Dennis Torre, Nestor Bulosan, and Mildred de Leon.

Sports Tourism

Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez said in an earlier interview that they are promoting their city as a destination for sports tourism.

Gomez said that have the facilities needed for different sporting events like their badminton center, fencing hall, and skateboard park, among others.

Early this week, the UIPM – World Pentathlon Asia Development Camp was also held at the Ormoc City Fencing Hall.

During the camp, athletes were taught proper body positioning in swimming, running techniques for the laser run, and fencing drills that emphasized on footwork and coordination.

