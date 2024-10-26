Tolentino seeks private sector’s support to clear Maharlika Highway

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Majority Leader Francis “Tol” Tolentino has called for immediate assistance from the private sector to address the traffic chaos on Maharlika Highway caused by severe flooding in San Fernando, Camarines Sur, due to Typhoon Kristine.

Tolentino emphasized the urgent need for collaboration to facilitate the delivery of essential relief goods to communities affected by the devastating floods, particularly in Bicol’s catchment areas.

He specifically requested construction companies with heavy machinery to lend their equipment for clearing the highway, known as Asian Highway 26 (AH26), which is crucial for connecting the Bicol region with Metro Manila.

As of the Saturday morning, October 26, reports indicated that relief trucks from organizations such as the Philippine Red Cross and the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) were stuck in Milaor, about 15 kilometers north of Naga City.

“I urge the private sector, especially construction firms, to help open at least one lane on this vital route. This would allow relief vehicles to reach those in need more quickly,” Tolentino said.

Stranded

Since October 21, a large number of vehicles heading south from Metro Manila, as well as local traffic, have become stranded on the highway, significantly impeding relief efforts.

Tolentino received updates from Mayor Cris Lizardo regarding the extensive flooding in Minalabac and the critical traffic situation on Maharlika Highway. The mayor reported that both ends of the flooded area between Milaor and Naga City, approximately four kilometers long, were congested with vehicles.

“There’s a substantial amount of aid on the way, but the issue is accessibility. We need to find a way to deliver these resources effectively,” Tolentino assured Lizardo.

Lizardo highlighted the overwhelming traffic on the diversion road leading north from Naga City, where rescue operations were being hampered.

He noted that vehicles were piling up as drivers awaited the receding floodwaters to restore access to the main route connecting the Bicol region with northern and southern provinces.

With the situation worsening, Tolentino’s appeal for support aims to expedite relief operations and alleviate the suffering of those impacted by the flooding disaster.

