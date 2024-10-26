Danao poultry farm fire razes over P100M worth of properties
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Over P100 million worth of properties went up in smoke after fire broke out in a poultry farm in Brgy. Maslog, Danao City in northern Cebu early on Saturday morning, October 26.
Around 46,000 chickens were killed in the massive blaze that started shortly after 3 a.m.
Fire Officer 2 (FO2) Christian Balio of the Danao City Fire Office said that a security guard, who was roving the vicinity of the farm, was the one who spotted the flames.
Balio told CDN Digital that the guard saw the blaze at the back of the farm where the blowers were located.
The blowers were used to provide ventilation and maintain a certain temperature level in the area where the chickens were placed.
Balio said that the security guard immediately woke up the two other farm workers who were then sleeping inside the control room.
Poultry farm fire
Fire officials arrived at the farm at around 3:45 a.m. They managed to place the fire under control at 5 a.m. before it was totally put out at 5:35 a.m.
Damages caused by the poultry farm fire was pegged at P101,325,000.
Balio said that the fire killed 46,000 chickens. Luckily, no one from among the workers were injured.
As of this writing, Danao City fire investigators continue to determine the cause of the blaze.
Balio said that they are considering the possibility of electrical overheating as the cause of the dawn fire.
